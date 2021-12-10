Modern, quality education imperative to tackle challenges: Farrukh Habib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has stressed the need for imparting modern and quality education to tackle the challenges facing the country currently

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has stressed the need for imparting modern and quality education to tackle the challenges facing the country currently.

He was addressing an award distribution ceremony at FAST University, Chiniot Campus, on Thursday evening. He said that the youth were the asset to the country as 60 per cent population of the country comprised of youth in the age group of 18 to 35 years. He advised them to get education with dedication and come up with the new ideas for development of the country. He advised the youth to work hard to become the Shaheens of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The minister of state said that COVID-19 changed the world, adding that education and economy of Pakistan were badly affected by the virus, but the government took timely decisions and started online education and telemedicine to facilitate people. He said that the Pakistani nation always faced tough times with courage.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was always criticised from cricket grounds to the prime minister-ship, but he had always achieved his goal successfully.

He said that Pakistan's IT related exports had touched $2 billion mark and the government was providing all support to help cross the figure of $3 billion in the coming months. He said that the government was providing loans to the youth on lowest mark-up under Kamyab Jawan Pakistan Programme to help them start their own business.

The state minister said that the government was spending Rs 31 billion on expansion of the internet system in the country. He said that there was a vast scope of investment in FIEDMC zones in Faisalabad, adding that the government was establishing technology zones in different areas of the country and in this regard, an initiative had been taken from the capital city.

He said that 5-G service would start in the country from the next year; however 3-G and 4-G would also be improved. Work on software related exports was also under way, he added.

He said that the government had provided scholarships of Rs 50 billion in the country.