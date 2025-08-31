Open Menu

Modern, Quality Education Vital For National Progress: Sardar Yousaf

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Modern, quality education vital for national progress: Sardar Yousaf

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has said that the country’s economic and social development was not possible without modern and quality education. He expressed these views while addressing the faculty at Pakistan’s only Scouts Cadet College, Batrasi here Sunday.

The minister said that keeping in view the modern demands of the present era, acquiring contemporary education was essential to progress alongside the world. He added that in the age of information technology, equal focus should also be given to religious education.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf emphasized that teachers were playing key role in shaping the new generation and urged the faculty to dedicate their efforts to producing patriotic and capable youth.

He stressed that alongside modern education, students should also be prepared to fulfill their social responsibilities, thereby promoting national unity, solidarity, and harmony.

On this occasion, Commissioner Boy Scouts Association Sarfraz Qamar Daha briefed the minister about the college’s development projects.

The minister also distributed souvenirs among staff members for their outstanding performance and inspected different sections of the college. Tehsil Nazim Baffa Pakhal Sardar Shah Khan and Liaqat Khansana were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan