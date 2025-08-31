Modern, quality education vital for national progress: Sardar Yousaf

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has said that the country’s economic and social development was not possible without modern and quality education. He expressed these views while addressing the faculty at Pakistan’s only Scouts Cadet College, Batrasi here Sunday.

The minister said that keeping in view the modern demands of the present era, acquiring contemporary education was essential to progress alongside the world. He added that in the age of information technology, equal focus should also be given to religious education.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf emphasized that teachers were playing key role in shaping the new generation and urged the faculty to dedicate their efforts to producing patriotic and capable youth.

He stressed that alongside modern education, students should also be prepared to fulfill their social responsibilities, thereby promoting national unity, solidarity, and harmony.

On this occasion, Commissioner Boy Scouts Association Sarfraz Qamar Daha briefed the minister about the college’s development projects.

The minister also distributed souvenirs among staff members for their outstanding performance and inspected different sections of the college. Tehsil Nazim Baffa Pakhal Sardar Shah Khan and Liaqat Khansana were also present on the occasion.