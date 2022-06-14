UrduPoint.com

Modern, Quality Educational Facilities Among Our Top Priorities: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2022 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanvir Hussain on Tuesday said that the promotion of modern and quality educational facilities in all government schools was among the top priorities of the government.

The present government was taking various steps for bringing improvement in education sector in the country, he was speaking to a private news channel.

"A balanced approach in all disciplines of Primary and higher education would lead the country towards the road to progress", minister added.

He also stress that the youth should learn skilled-based education as well to better contribute towards the economy of the country.

Minister said the world was making rapid progress and without progress in the field of education, development of a country was not possible.

Replying a question, the budget allocation and spending of HEC has also increased to facilitate areas of access, quality, research and governance.

To another question, he while criticizing the previous government said that Imran Khan's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and its violation were basic reason behind rising Dollar and high inflation.

He said PPP and the PML-N did not take that much loans in their previous regimes as much loan taken by the PTI government in three to four years.

Previous regime of PTI, under Imran Khan, had ruined the national economy with his sheer incompetence and flawed policies, he added.

