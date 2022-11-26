UrduPoint.com

Modern Radiotherapy Unit To Be Set Up In Children Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Modern radiotherapy unit to be set up in Children Hospital

The Punjab Health department will establish a state-of-the-art radiotherapy unit in Children's Hospital Lahore for treatment of children suffering from cancer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Health department will establish a state-of-the-art radiotherapy unit in Children's Hospital Lahore for treatment of children suffering from cancer.

Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi made the decision while presiding over a meeting at the Children's Hospital here on Saturday.

The secretary reviewed measures for treatment of children suffering from cancer during the meeting.

He said a summary would be sent to the government to establish a radiotherapy unit in the Children's Hospital Lahore.

Vice Chancellor University Of Child Health Sciences Professor Dr Masood Sadiq has been instructed to prepare a summary for the establishment of a radiotherapy Unit. After the approval from the government, modern machinery would also be purchased for the unit, he added.

MD Children's Hospital Professor Dr Muhammad Saleem, Additional Secretary Development Department Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Agha Nabil, Dr Mehwish Faizan, Head of Cancer Department,and faculty members participated.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Punjab Cancer From Government

Recent Stories

CM Balochistan requests PM to introduce special ga ..

CM Balochistan requests PM to introduce special gas tariff for province

2 minutes ago
 HCCI President urges for releasing soybean oilseed ..

HCCI President urges for releasing soybean oilseed from port

2 minutes ago
 APNS delegation calls on CM Parvez Elahi

APNS delegation calls on CM Parvez Elahi

2 minutes ago
 Painting show on wildlife concludes

Painting show on wildlife concludes

5 minutes ago
 Imran's all plans "terribly failed": Maryam Nawaz

Imran's all plans "terribly failed": Maryam Nawaz

5 minutes ago
 Minister Asif Nakai calls on CM

Minister Asif Nakai calls on CM

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.