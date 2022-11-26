Modern radiotherapy unit to be set up in Children Hospital

The Punjab Health department will establish a state-of-the-art radiotherapy unit in Children's Hospital Lahore for treatment of children suffering from cancer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Health department will establish a state-of-the-art radiotherapy unit in Children's Hospital Lahore for treatment of children suffering from cancer.

Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi made the decision while presiding over a meeting at the Children's Hospital here on Saturday.

The secretary reviewed measures for treatment of children suffering from cancer during the meeting.

He said a summary would be sent to the government to establish a radiotherapy unit in the Children's Hospital Lahore.

Vice Chancellor University Of Child Health Sciences Professor Dr Masood Sadiq has been instructed to prepare a summary for the establishment of a radiotherapy Unit. After the approval from the government, modern machinery would also be purchased for the unit, he added.

MD Children's Hospital Professor Dr Muhammad Saleem, Additional Secretary Development Department Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Agha Nabil, Dr Mehwish Faizan, Head of Cancer Department,and faculty members participated.