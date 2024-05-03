Open Menu

Modern Research Centers Being Established At Cost Of Rs1.5b To Improve Cotton, Wheat, Rice Quality: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Modern research centers being established at cost of Rs1.5b to improve cotton, wheat, rice quality: minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, said that modern research centers were being established at a cost of Rs 1.5 billion to improve the quality and production of cotton, wheat and rice.

He expressed these views during visit to Cotton Research Institute along with provincial members Rana Muhammad Saleem, Chaudhry Zia-ul-Rehman, Chaudhry Osama Fazal, Osama Leghari and Zahid Akram. Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu and Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel were also present.

The Agriculture Minister Punjab inspected the experimental trials set up under the Cotton Research Institute during the visit and gave instructions to the scientists about the discovery of varieties adapted to climate change.

He also inspected varieties with leaves like ladyfinger.

On this occasion, Ashiq Hussain Kirmani directed officials to discover such varieties of cotton which have resistance against whitefly and pink bollworm. He ordered to complete all research activities keeping in mind the requirements of the current era and discover varieties which are profitable for the farmers. The discovered varieties should also be as per demand of the local textile industry, he said and added that that designing the research according to the market demand was need of the hour.

Earlier, Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu also planted saplings in Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Punjab Agriculture Visit Saqib Ali Market Textile Cotton All Wheat Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

26 minutes ago
 5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies toda ..

5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details

Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details

2 hours ago
 Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira K ..

Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan

2 hours ago
 iCube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first ..

ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission

2 hours ago
 Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to conf ..

Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia

4 hours ago
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives

4 hours ago
 Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUB ..

Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in co ..

Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..

18 hours ago
 Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of A ..

Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan