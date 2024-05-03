- Home
Modern Research Centers Being Established At Cost Of Rs1.5b To Improve Cotton, Wheat, Rice Quality: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, said that modern research centers were being established at a cost of Rs 1.5 billion to improve the quality and production of cotton, wheat and rice.
He expressed these views during visit to Cotton Research Institute along with provincial members Rana Muhammad Saleem, Chaudhry Zia-ul-Rehman, Chaudhry Osama Fazal, Osama Leghari and Zahid Akram. Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu and Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel were also present.
The Agriculture Minister Punjab inspected the experimental trials set up under the Cotton Research Institute during the visit and gave instructions to the scientists about the discovery of varieties adapted to climate change.
He also inspected varieties with leaves like ladyfinger.
On this occasion, Ashiq Hussain Kirmani directed officials to discover such varieties of cotton which have resistance against whitefly and pink bollworm. He ordered to complete all research activities keeping in mind the requirements of the current era and discover varieties which are profitable for the farmers. The discovered varieties should also be as per demand of the local textile industry, he said and added that that designing the research according to the market demand was need of the hour.
Earlier, Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu also planted saplings in Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University.
