UrduPoint.com

Modern Sanitation System Being Set Up In City: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Modern sanitation system being set up in city: Minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq said on Sunday the sanitation system was being set up on modern lines in the city.

Addressing a meeting held to review the performance of Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC), at SWMC Headquarters Muradpur Road, he said the scope of SWMC was being gradually extended from 24 union councils to 29 union councils of the city.

Giving a detailed briefing to provincial minister on the operation of SWMC, the CEO SWMC said that modern technology was being used to enhance the efficiency of the company and the entire operation was also being monitored online.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) KhalidJaved Goraya, Coordinator Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas and PP Operations ManagerAgha Dawood were also present.

Related Topics

Technology Education Punjab Company Road Sialkot Sunday From

Recent Stories

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

3 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

6 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>