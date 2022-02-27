Modern sanitation system being set up in city: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq said on Sunday the sanitation system was being set up on modern lines in the city.

Addressing a meeting held to review the performance of Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC), at SWMC Headquarters Muradpur Road, he said the scope of SWMC was being gradually extended from 24 union councils to 29 union councils of the city.

Giving a detailed briefing to provincial minister on the operation of SWMC, the CEO SWMC said that modern technology was being used to enhance the efficiency of the company and the entire operation was also being monitored online.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) KhalidJaved Goraya, Coordinator Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas and PP Operations ManagerAgha Dawood were also present.