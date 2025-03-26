Modern science lab inaugurated

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) On the special directions of Tareen Education Foundation founder Jahangir Khan Tareen, a state-of-the-art science lab has been inaugurated at Government Girls Higher Secondary school Bhera, Sargodha.

The lab was inaugurated by Akbar Khan, Chief Executive Officer of TEF, with a total investment of Rs 10 million. This modern facility is expected to benefit over 2,000 female students, equipping them with advanced scientific learning resources to enhance their educational experience and skills.

In his message, Jahangir Khan Tareen emphasized the importance of providing modern educational facilities, stating that it is the need of the hour. He reaffirmed TEF’s commitment to collaborate with the government to ensure that students have access to quality education and skill development opportunities.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by CEO Education Sargodha, Kalsoom Mansha, Assistant Commissioner Bhera, and other distinguished guests.