Modern, scientific education key to progress: Prime Minister AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister (PM), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday underlined need for taking full benefit from the scientific education for progress and prosperity of the state.

Modern and scientific education was a key to progress and development of any country, he said.

Addressing after signing a memorandum of understanding between the social welfare department of Azad Kashmir and Path Finder International, an NGO for population welfare he said, a conference of Ulema, elected representatives and members of civil society would be convened to finalize a national line of action to control the population.

He said under the agreement signed between Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) social welfare department and Path Finder International would jointly devise strategy to control population and other health related issues including child and mother care health and also rejected the speculations about corona and polio vaccine.

He said fast increasing trend in population has posed a big challenge to development and prosperity of the state and added that effective awareness campaigns at every level would help achieve the desired results.

The Prime Minister referred to steps taken by the government to empower women through proper legislation.

He said women were given representation in different areas and about 3500 lady health workers were also given permanent employment in health department and solid measures had been taken by his government for protection of women folk.