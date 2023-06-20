UrduPoint.com

'Modern Scientific Taxation System Vital To Generate Revenue'

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 04:50 PM

'Modern scientific taxation system vital to generate revenue'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The country should develop its taxation system on modern scientific lines to generate much needed revenues.

This was said by Nasir Iqbal, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Regional Tax Office Faisalabad, while addressing a post-budget seminar jointly organized by the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Pakistan Tax Bar Association and Faisalabad Tax Bar Association on Tuesday.

He said the digitalization had opened new avenues to compile and compute the diversified information in a single window, adding that previously buyers were demanding ISO certification but now the world was heading towards standardization.

He said because of new digital tools of information technology, buyers know which raw material was being used by his vendor. He said that issues faced by exporters, traders and vendors are different in nature.

"We must study and try to resolve them individually but it is quite evident that they all are part of a single value chain", he said and added that consultation with stakeholders was imperative to further improve the tax system.

Earlier, Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President FCCI, Syed Mazhar Hussain Shah, President Faisalabad Tax Bar Association welcomed the guests while Mr. Qamar-ul-Zaman Chaudhary, General Secretary Pakistan Tax Bar Association, Imran Mahmood and Zahid Attique Chaudhary discussed various clausesof direct and indirect taxes.

Later, Syed Mazhar Hussain Shah with Senior Vice President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad presented the shield of Faisalabad Tax Bar Association to the Chief Commissioner Nasir Iqbal. Vice President FCCI Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Rana Fayyaz Ahmad, Shafique Hussain Shah, Mian Abdul Waheed, Haji Abdul Rauf and other executive members were also present.

