Modern skills training to be introduced at DPS: commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Modern skills training would be introduced at the Divisional Public school (DPS) so that students could meet challenges of future in a better way. This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali while presiding over the first meeting of newly constituted board of Governors of Divisional Public School/College & Sandal College. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, MPA Firdous Rae, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Ayub Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal Rabi Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Samundri Faisal Sultan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Ali Ahmed Sian, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Bilal Ahmed, Principals Shahid Ali, Abbas Ch., Noor Mohammad, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rao Sikander Azam, President District Bar Association Shehzad Bashir Cheema, Mian Kamaluddin, Rana Mujahid, Adeel Hassan, Khalid Hayat Kamuka, Farrukh Zaman, Nasir Ali Zia, Prof. Qurban Awan, Muhammad Naeem Advocate, Dr.

Ejaz Ahmed, Shoaib Ahmed and others were also present.

The commissioner welcomed members of Board of Governors and informed them about priorities and plans for improving education standards at the public schools. He said that modern skills would be introduced in the schools so that the students could face future challenges easily. Quality education is imperative for new generation for rapid development, he added.

He said that establishment of new public schools is also among the priorities for which extensive planning is underway.

During meeting, budget for Divisional Public School, Divisional Model College and Sandal College for the year 2020-21, five percent increase in fees in all branches, concession in canteen rent during corona outbreak was taken up besides discussing various other issues. Members of Board of Governors gave some suggestions for betterment of public schools and promised their cooperation.