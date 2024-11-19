Modern Soil Microbiology Laboratory Opens At Sindh Agriculture University
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:33 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A state-of-the-art Soil Microbiology Laboratory was inaugurated at the Department of Soil Science, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam.
Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari inaugurated the laboratory. The said laboratory has been established under the Sindh Higher Education Commission’s (SHEC) Laboratory Strengthening Program for Public Universities in Sindh.
The SAU spokesperson informed that equipped with advanced tools and facilities, the laboratory aims to support soil testing, bio-fertilizer production and the assessment of agricultural and environmental impacts, including the effects of climate change.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Fateh Mari emphasized the crucial role of microbiology laboratories in promoting research and sustainable agriculture.
He stated, “Bio-fertilizers are vital for sustainable farming, and such facilities contribute significantly to soil fertility and innovative crop production.
Modern research in microbiology not only enhances agricultural productivity but also promotes eco-friendly farming practices.”
The project's focal person, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro highlighted the importance of SHEC’s support and shared an overview of the laboratory’s features and objectives. He explained how the facility would enhance research capabilities, particularly in the production and application of bio-fertilizers, which are essential for sustainable agricultural practices.
Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production, Dr. Inayatullah Rajper and Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi also addressed the gathering, stressing the need for continued investment in research infrastructure to advance agricultural education and innovation.
The event was attended by heads of various departments, faculty members, and researchers.
