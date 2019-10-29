Modern sport complex at cost of Rs 3b to be establish in Sariab area of Quetta: Liaqat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Spokesman of Balochistan Government Liaqat Shahwani on Monday said provincial government would establish modern sport complex at the cost of Rs 3 billion on 67 acres of land at Sariab area of Quetta, which would help enhance sporting activities, explore talented of youth and decrease menace of narcotics from the area. He stated this while addressing a press conference at Chief Minister Secretariat where senior leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Agha Ahmed Zai was also present.

Liaqat Shahwani thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for paying special attention on Balochistan development by establishing a new sport complex at the land of Radio Pakistan on the directives of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan which was positive sign for Quetta. "Construction of the stadium would be started soon on the old demand of the local people", he said. He said the provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan was taking practical measures to develop each of sector of the province for the welfare of masses.

Agha Ahmed Zai rejected the criticism of the Opposition leaders regarding the government measures and said they should come with us to monitor the ongoing development projects in respective areas of the province including Sariab, Kuchlak, Airport, Quetta and other districts.

He said that the progress on the projects including health, education and supply of clean water were being rapidly continued. Renovation of schools were underway in respective districts besides establishing two Primary schools, two middle educational institutions and one high school in each area to promote education in the province. "The Chief Minister enhanced the grant of universities from 500 million to 1.5 billion rupees in order to achieve the educational objectives in Balochistan", he said and added that discussions were also being continued with the management of Indus Hospital Karachi for establishing a hospital at Sariab for providing free treatment facilities to the needy people in the area.

Liaqat Shahwani and Ahmed Zai said that they would give good news to people of Sariab in this regard, adding ongoing developments were being monitored by Coordinator and Special Assistant for Chief Minister Balochistan fo its in time completion to ensure good governance.