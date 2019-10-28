UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modern Sport Stadium At Cost Of Rs 3b To Establish In Quetta's Sariab: Liaqat Shahwani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 09:57 PM

Modern sport stadium at cost of Rs 3b to establish in Quetta's Sariab: Liaqat Shahwani

Spokesman of Balochistan Government Liaqat Shahwani on Monday said the provincial government would establish new modern sport stadium with cost of Rs 3 billion at 67 acres of land at Sariab area of Quetta, which would help enhancing game activities, talent of youth and decreasing menace of narcotics from the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Spokesman of Balochistan Government Liaqat Shahwani on Monday said the provincial government would establish new modern sport stadium with cost of Rs 3 billion at 67 acres of land at Sariab area of Quetta, which would help enhancing game activities, talent of youth and decreasing menace of narcotics from the area.

He stated this while addressing a press conference at Chief Minister's Secretariat where senior leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Agha Ahmed Zai was also present.

Liaqat Shahwani thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for paying special attention to Balochistan development by giving approval for establishing new sport stadium at the land of Radio Pakistan on demand of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan which was positive sign for Quetta.

"Construction of modern sport stadium at the cost of Rs 3 billion would be started soon at Sariab area which was an old demand of local people", he said.

He said the provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister was taking practical measures to develop each sector of the province for the welfare of masses.

Agha Ahmed Zai rejected the criticism by the Opposition leaders regarding the government measures and said they should come with us to monitor the ongoing development projects in respective areas including Sariab, Kuchlak, Airport, Quetta and other districts.

He said that the progress on projects including health, education and supply of clean water were being rapidly continued for provision of facilities to the masses, saying renovation of schools were underway in respective districts, despite two Primary schools, two middle educational institutions and one high school were being made in each area for promotion of education in the province.

"The Chief Minister also enhanced the grant of Universities from Rs 500 million to 1.5 billion in order to achieve the objective of knowledge in Balochistan", he said and added that discussions were also being made with administrations of Indus Hospital Karachi for establishing hospital at Sariab to provide free treatment facilities to needy people in the area.

Liaqat Shahwani and Ahmed Zai said they would give good news to the people of Sariab in this regard, adding the ongoing developments were being monitored by Coordinator and Special Assistant for Chief Minister Balochistan for ensuring its completion in time to ensure good governance.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Quetta Education Water Progress From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia Ready to Facilitate Extension of Contract f ..

4 minutes ago

Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Consultations Constructive, ..

4 minutes ago

Russia, Ukraine, EC Set to Find Solutions, Ensure ..

4 minutes ago

Martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam Hassan observed peace ..

7 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry urges govt t ..

7 minutes ago

Delay of Intra-Afghan Peace Talks in China Caused ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.