(@FahadShabbir)

Spokesman of Balochistan Government Liaqat Shahwani on Monday said the provincial government would establish new modern sport stadium with cost of Rs 3 billion at 67 acres of land at Sariab area of Quetta, which would help enhancing game activities, talent of youth and decreasing menace of narcotics from the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Spokesman of Balochistan Government Liaqat Shahwani on Monday said the provincial government would establish new modern sport stadium with cost of Rs 3 billion at 67 acres of land at Sariab area of Quetta , which would help enhancing game activities, talent of youth and decreasing menace of narcotics from the area.

He stated this while addressing a press conference at Chief Minister's Secretariat where senior leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Agha Ahmed Zai was also present.

Liaqat Shahwani thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for paying special attention to Balochistan development by giving approval for establishing new sport stadium at the land of Radio Pakistan on demand of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan which was positive sign for Quetta.

"Construction of modern sport stadium at the cost of Rs 3 billion would be started soon at Sariab area which was an old demand of local people", he said.

He said the provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister was taking practical measures to develop each sector of the province for the welfare of masses.

Agha Ahmed Zai rejected the criticism by the Opposition leaders regarding the government measures and said they should come with us to monitor the ongoing development projects in respective areas including Sariab, Kuchlak, Airport, Quetta and other districts.

He said that the progress on projects including health, education and supply of clean water were being rapidly continued for provision of facilities to the masses, saying renovation of schools were underway in respective districts, despite two Primary schools, two middle educational institutions and one high school were being made in each area for promotion of education in the province.

"The Chief Minister also enhanced the grant of Universities from Rs 500 million to 1.5 billion in order to achieve the objective of knowledge in Balochistan", he said and added that discussions were also being made with administrations of Indus Hospital Karachi for establishing hospital at Sariab to provide free treatment facilities to needy people in the area.

Liaqat Shahwani and Ahmed Zai said they would give good news to the people of Sariab in this regard, adding the ongoing developments were being monitored by Coordinator and Special Assistant for Chief Minister Balochistan for ensuring its completion in time to ensure good governance.