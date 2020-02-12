Modern sports complex being established in FDA City

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:38 PM

A modern Sports Complex being established on 27 Kanals of land at FDA City with an estimated cost of Rs.500 million under Punjab Annual Development program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :A modern Sports Complex being established on 27 Kanals of land at FDA City with an estimated cost of Rs.500 million under Punjab Annual Development program.

Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Suhail Khawaja visited the sports complex site and checked the pace and quality of construction work.

He inspected different portions of under completion sports complex.

He stressed the need of transparent use of funds and said that regular monitoring of the construction work should be carried out for timely completion of project.

He said that the mega project was very significant for the provision of facilities of indoor games in the city.

On the occasion the project manager of the construction company gave briefing to Director General FDA about the latest progress.

It was informed that the facilities of two swimming pools (hot and cold water), two lawns for tennis, basket ball court, three badminton courts, four table tennis courts, snooker, chest and carom area, gymnasium, park for special children, jogging tracks, canteen, dining hall, open area and parking area would be available in this mega project of sports complex.

