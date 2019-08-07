UrduPoint.com
'Modern Technical Skills Should Be Imparted To Youth'

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 01:30 AM

'Modern technical skills should be imparted to youth'

MULTAN, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) ::Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Executive Member Romana Tanvir Shiekh on Tuesday stressed the need for imparting modern technical skills to youth.

Addressing a ceremony titled "Focus Group Discussion and Private Sector", held under auspices of USAID's Youth Work Force Development Project, she said that youth should have knowledge of theory, practical and complete understanding of diagrams of different machinery so that they could be able to repair faults.

She stated the youth should be imparted modern disciplines in order to compete with the developed world.

Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Seerat Fatima said that maximum participation of women should be ensured in skill development programmes. She suggested abolishing upper age limit in skill development programmes for women.

Executive Director College of Tourism and Hotel Management Waqas Raza stated that the youth should be provided training of international standard so that they could get jobs easily in abroad also.

Professor Dr Nazim Labar from BZU also spoke and stated that they should seek feedback from market and prepare youth as per its demand.

Chief of Punjab Youth Work Force Qaisar Nadeem and Professional Director USAID Kevin Shorp stated that coordination among technical institutes and industry was of vital importance. They also vowed for maximum cooperation on part of USAID in imparting training to youth.

On this occasion, a memorandum of understanding was also signed for running three water filtration plants jointly.

