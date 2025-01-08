Modern Techniques For Food Security Stressed
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Agricultural scientists and experts must enhance their efforts to ensure food security to meet the demand of the ever-growing population, said a senior analyst and agriculture expert Muhammad Saeed on Wednesday .
He was talking to officers of the Agriculture Department here on Wednesday at Agri office .
Dr Muhammad Saeed said that the agricultural sector was facing various challenges like low productivity, water scarcity, climate changes and others. “We have to adopt modern trends in the agricultural sector”, he said, and stressed the need to disseminate modern agricultural trends in the farming community that would boost productivity.
He said that the development of the country depended on the agriculture sector and the state was encouraging the concern institutions by making an all-out effort to address agricultural issues at the national level with tangible research work, new varieties, outreach and skilled manpower. He said that Continuing education Department was established in 1963 and elevated to PTDC in 2023.
It was offering 250 short courses of skills development with a special focus on agriculture, livestock and rural development, he said, adding that PTDC had so far produced 10,000 skilled people with short courses. He said that renowned resource persons were imparting training to the participants.
