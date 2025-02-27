- Home
Modern Techniques Imperative To Address Future Challenges: University Of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF)
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said on Thursday modern techniques and their training was imperative to address future challenges of agriculture sector.
He was addressing the opening session of a week-long training programme on “Analytical Techniques” organised under the aegis of Central Hi-Tech Lab, Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization, UAF.
He said that it is prerequisite to equip the young scientists with modern tools in order to address the different challenges. This initiative is a part of the university’s continuous efforts to foster not only theoretical learning but also practical learning experiences, he added.
He said that we believe that true learning goes beyond the textbooks and lectures. Our efforts to foster tangible, practical learning ensure that our graduates not only understand theoretical concepts but can also apply them effectively in real life situations, he added.
Dean Faculty of Sciences Prof Dr Haq Nawaz Bhatti, Director ORIC Dr Imran Arshad, Deputy Director ORIC Dr Abdul Rasheed, Dr Adnan Iqbal and Syed Fazil Bin Farukh and other notables also spoke on the occasion and said that the comprehensive training would help in equipping the participants with both theoretical knowledge and practical expertise in advanced analytical methods, followed by hands-on experience with sophisticated instruments.
The training will cover major areas of analytical sciences, offering an in-depth understanding of essential techniques.
The experts in the field will deliver insightful lectures on modern analytical methodologies, ensuring that participants gain a strong foundation in cutting-edge scientific practices.
In the training program, as many as 290 trainees were enrolled from different universities including UAF, GC University Faisalabad, University of education, GC Women University Faisalabad, Government Graduate College Samanabad, The University of Faisalabad (TUF) and Government College of Science Lahore, a spokesman of the university said.
