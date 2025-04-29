Modern Technologies To Increase Agri Productivity: Dr Zulfiqar Ali
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 10:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The modern agriculture technologies must be reached out to farming community that will not only increase the productivity but also make it a profitable profession.
This was stated by Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali while talking online to the delegation of 37th Senior Management Course regarding inland study tour of National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Peshawar who visited UAF under a study tour.
Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that in wheat, the progressive farmers were getting double production than the average per acre productivity. He said that technology was available but ordinary farmer was not applying latest techniques.
He said the agricultural sector was facing the serious challenges including climate changes, low productivity, soil and other issue.
He reiterated the university’s commitment to producing highly skilled and technically sound professionals who can serve as change-makers in the agricultural sector.
He stressed that improving soil health is fundamental for sustainable farming.
He called for measure to address water scarcity and increase awareness about modern farming practices.
He said timely and latest information should be in farmers’ approach.
He emphasized the role of extension services and digital communication tools in bridging the gap between research and field application, especially for smalls farmers.
He said that the Punjab Seed Council has recently approved “Chenab Pasta-24,” a new drought and heat-tolerant Durum wheat variety developed by University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).
He said that UAF in collaboration with Washington State University, has developed wheat lines resistant to climate changes, and will be entered in approval process soon.
He said that under the international collaboration, the Centre for Advanced Studies (CAS), the Pakistan-Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC), the Chinese Confucius Institute, and the Seed Testing Laboratory are established at UAF that are playing instrumental roles in tackling food security challenges.
Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan also attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Modern technologies to increase agri productivity: Dr Zulfiqar Ali2 minutes ago
-
Senate voices national unity in message to India: Dr Tariq2 minutes ago
-
RWMC to provide sanitation services at twin cities' Railway stations12 minutes ago
-
Qasim's art exhibition opened12 minutes ago
-
PM Youth Program focal person visits Women University12 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug peddler held over throwing acid on neighbors12 minutes ago
-
Court accepts reference for hearing regarding illegal land allotment in E-1112 minutes ago
-
PTI activist remanded for 6 days in road blockage case12 minutes ago
-
Sightsavers equips Holy Family Hospital with State-of-the-Art cataract equipment22 minutes ago
-
AI, technology pillars of legal transformation: Barrister Aqeel22 minutes ago
-
AJK President urges overseas Kashmiris to expose India's fascism22 minutes ago
-
NPC organized free medical camps for journalists & family members22 minutes ago