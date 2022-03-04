UrduPoint.com

Modern Technology Adoption For Cotton Production Need Of Hour: Agri Experts

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Modern technology adoption for cotton production need of hour: Agri experts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Agricultural experts on Friday termed use of modern technology for cotton cultivation is need of the hour, which can be achieved through joint efforts of all stakeholders to attain maximum profit from the production.

Addressing to a one-day refresher course for cotton production technology, Dr. Zahid Mahmood, Director of Central Cotton Research Institute, said prosperity of cotton farmers is guarantee to have strong national economy and added that they are working on various projects both for the short and long term planning to increase cotton production.

He said their aim is to help out cotton growers through varieties that would have better productivity, longer and more fiber, and also to develop cotton diversities that can give good yields in low water and high temperatures under different climate changes.

According to him, refresher course would not only motivate growers increase cultivation area, significantly increase production of cotton crop. He urged public, private sectors to effectively disseminate latest research findings on cotton to restore farmers' confidence in its production.

Participants in the refresher course included more than 60 officers from private sector, seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, progressive farmers and various NGOs.

Agricultural experts further said that in order to achieve good cotton production, cotton growers should focus on better management. They gave special lectures on their findings and activities in the field of cotton research.

Habib-ur-Rehman, Training Manager, Saiban Group, spoke on safety measures for the use of pesticides. He was 'happy' that CCRI's agricultural experts are working day and night in field of cotton research.

He pinned hope that the course would not only increase per acre cotton production but also strengthen economy of motherland.

After that Director CCRI Dr. Zahid Mahmood distributed training certificates among participants and gave prizes to those who achieved prominent positions on the occasion.

The DG also inspected various machines manufactured by the institute and CCRI locally.

He appreciated performance of agricultural scientists in research and development made in the cotton field.

