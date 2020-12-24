Modern technology based investigation top priority: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Thursday said that improving professionalism in investigation, based on modern technology, was one of the top priorities of the Punjab Police.

Presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office here, he said that all regional monitoring units of the province should monitor the investigation matters and ensure close monitoring of each registered case as per the prescribed SOPs [standard operating procedures].

He said that the regional monitoring units should monitor the FIRs registered on 15 calls and 8787 complaints, received on a daily basis in the districts under their jurisdiction. He said that the app related to monitoring of performance indicators of investigation should be launched as soon as possible so that the progress made in the investigation of each case could be closely monitored. He said that a video link meeting should be held next week with all SPs investigation of Punjab, Regional SPs Investigation should be briefed in detail about the indicators issued for further improvement in the quality of investigation.

He said that Additional IG and SPs Investigation should review all the issues regarding provision of bail at the level of SHO in bailable offenses and send their recommendations to the Central Police Office so that a transparent procedure based on these recommendations could be worked out in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by a delegation from the Justice Support System Program (JSSP) of the British High Commission and Punjab Police officers.

Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev gave a briefing on the performance of the regional monitoring units and related issues. Detailed briefing on the indicators issued for further improvement in the quality of navigation including protection of crime scene, visit of PFSA team, timely submission of DNA to PFSA, timely completion of challan, recording of valid evidence as per law while in all cases particular attention should be paid to digital monitoring.

Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed and DIG IT Waqas Nazir were also present.