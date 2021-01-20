Modern technology being introduced in land record centers: Revenue Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ):Punjab Minister for Revenue Col (R) Malik Mohammad Anwar has said that urban digitalization system was being introduced with the support of the World Bank for reforms in revenue records.

He said that registry system has been made computerized in 100 different Tehsils of the province.

He expressed these views during a visit to computerized land record center (CLRC) Fatehjang on Tuesday flanked by Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Annan Qammar, assistant commissioner Fatehjang Azeem Awan and other concerned officials.

The minister said that modern technology was being introduced to keep the system smooth and transparent. He claimed that revolutionary step have been taken in Punjab Revenue Department (PRD) to facilitate farmers and to enhance revenue collection.

The Minister said that good governance, transparency and provision of better facilities to masses are the top priorities of the government.

Anwar said that 115 computerized land record centers and 20 mobile centers were set up while 23 commercial banks have also been given access to digital land record for the facilitation of farmers.

He added that an agreement has been signed between PRD and FBR regarding sharing of data, which increased 80 per cent income of the department.

He said that under Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's direction, agriculture loans are being provided to farmers for Rabi and Kharif crops of the fiscal year 2020-21. He said that interest-free loans are being provided to farmers owning up to twelve points five acres while loans are being issued on a priority basis to owners of up to five acres of land.