UrduPoint.com

Modern Technology Being Used For Easy Availability Of Fertilizers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Modern technology being used for easy availability of fertilizers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture Department is utilising modern technology for easy availability of fertilizers and to control prices.

According to the departmental sources here on Thursday, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Rana Arshad Ali has said that a dashboard had been set up with the support of Punjab Information Technology board, under which the transportation of fertlizers and quota would be monitored.

He said that e-fertilizer and digital gardawari system would be implemented across the province from the beginning of the August. He said that the system would help in transparently monitoring the current quota and sales system of fertilizer dealers.

Through digital gardawari, information about urea would be sent to the farmers through SMS with details regarding the fertilizer quota and the nearest centre, he added.

Under this system, farmers would send SMS at 8070 to get urea fertilizer. For correction and amendment in gardawari record farmers should contact their nearest Land Record Centre.

The additional secretary disclosed that under the system, every farmer would be able to get urea fertilizer at a fixed price according to his fixed quota, adding that the step would also help to overcome problems like black marketing and price hike of agricultural fertilizers.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Agriculture Price Arshad Ali August SMS From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan condemns arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh b ..

Imran Khan condemns arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh by ACE in Jamshoro

31 minutes ago
 Marriyum urges all stakeholders to play role to ac ..

Marriyum urges all stakeholders to play role to achieve targets set under SDGs

42 minutes ago
 Sophia Mirza again in trouble as her ex-husband ap ..

Sophia Mirza again in trouble as her ex-husband approaches FIA for action agains ..

46 minutes ago
 Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love la ..

Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love late in life

1 hour ago
 Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2 ..

Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2nd Test

1 hour ago
 Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.