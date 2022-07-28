Modern technology being used for easy availability of fertilizers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture Department is utilising modern technology for easy availability of fertilizers and to control prices.

According to the departmental sources here on Thursday, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Rana Arshad Ali has said that a dashboard had been set up with the support of Punjab Information Technology board, under which the transportation of fertlizers and quota would be monitored.

He said that e-fertilizer and digital gardawari system would be implemented across the province from the beginning of the August. He said that the system would help in transparently monitoring the current quota and sales system of fertilizer dealers.

Through digital gardawari, information about urea would be sent to the farmers through SMS with details regarding the fertilizer quota and the nearest centre, he added.

Under this system, farmers would send SMS at 8070 to get urea fertilizer. For correction and amendment in gardawari record farmers should contact their nearest Land Record Centre.

The additional secretary disclosed that under the system, every farmer would be able to get urea fertilizer at a fixed price according to his fixed quota, adding that the step would also help to overcome problems like black marketing and price hike of agricultural fertilizers.