Modern Technology Can Replace Traditional Transport System: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Lahore Division Commissioner Asif Bilal Tuesday said private transport services equipped with modern technology could play a vital role to replace traditional transport system.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding inauguration of online transport services of private sector.

He said hybrid vehicles could be added into the private transport services' fleet in future, adding inclusion of private sector in urban transport could help in decreasing traffic flow on roads and reducing environmental pollution.

The commissioner said the people could be more facilitated through modern transport services, adding steps would be taken to regulate online transport service providers so that they could continue their services for providing safe journey to the people.

