UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modern Technology, Good Seeds, Better Water Utilization Vital For Agricultural Productivity: President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 08:00 PM

Modern technology, good seeds, better water utilization vital for agricultural productivity: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said the use of modern technology as well as good seeds on the pattern of China and better utilization of water were vital for enhancing agricultural productivity in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said the use of modern technology as well as good seeds on the pattern of China and better utilization of water were vital for enhancing agricultural productivity in Pakistan.

"As we are not making better use of water for cultivation, there is a need of fixing water prices," he said while speaking at the inaugural session of Pakistan-China Agricultural Forum here.

The President said by using good seeds the productivity of various agricultural commodities including cotton could be enhanced.

He also highlighted the importance and need of increasing the capacity of human resource and said Pakistan could benefit from the experience of China in this sector.

He said besides cultivation, the country would also have to use modern technology for the storage of agricultural crops.

He said there was a great worldwide demand for Pakistan's basmati rice, which had international repute, adding, besides increasing agricultural production, there was also a need of promoting value addition in this sector.

He said the project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would play pivotal role in the progress and development of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Water China CPEC Progress Cotton From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

ADNOC CEO participates in Annual Future Investment ..

32 seconds ago

Fujairah oil product stocks rise on large build in ..

16 minutes ago

Smog in Pakistan is only because of fire in Indian ..

25 minutes ago

Strict action will be taken if marchers enter in R ..

39 minutes ago

Naseem Shah puts Central Punjab on top

44 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chairman of Raytheon Co ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.