Modern technology helpful to control crime, says RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz on Friday said that the police was working on modern ways to thwart the new methods of crime and efforts in this regard were proving fruitful.

He directed the officials not only aware themselves about latest technology and use it but all police officials including investigation officers also impart training regarding computer and use of other technology.

RPO expressed these views while addressing a meeting Multan region police officers through video link.

He said that modern technology was helpful to crime control. He said that security responsibilities would be increased during the month of Ramazan and police would have to perform its routine duties.

Javed Akbar directed police officials to make patrolling system more effective during Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh timings and all officers remained in field and devise a strategy for smooth flow of traffic during Iftar.

RPO ordered to arrest the proclaimed offenders as early as possible and also ensure monitoring of prisoners who freed from jails after completing their imprisonment so that they could not get involved in criminal activities again.

He also appealed to the people to inform about any suspicious person, item, or illegal activity to the nearest police station or 15 and fulfill their national duty.

The Multan region police was fully alert every time to curb criminal elements of the society.