Modern technology imperative to ensure food security: Dr Iqrar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Adoption of modern technology was imperative to ensure food security during coming days, said Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

During a meeting here on Tuesday, he said that the situation of food instability would worsen if modern technology was not adopted in agriculture. In this connection, the agriculture university had joined hands with the Superior University for collaborate efforts to commercialize UAF innovative agri technologies.

He said that Special Technology Zone Authority had declared UAF as an Agri Tech Park to fulfill the dream of increase in per acre yield with the help of innovative ideas, technology and tangible research work.

Executive Director Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) Superior University Madam Ayesha Zahid said that efforts were afoot to collaborate with entrepreneur organization for commercialization of the UAF innovative products.

The best investors of Pakistan would be invited to commercialize UAF innovative technology, she added.

The meeting was attended by Director ORIC UAF Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Dean Food Nutrition & Home Sciences Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Principal Officer Public Relations & Publications UAF Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif, Director Planning & Development UAF Irfan Abbas and In-charge business Incubation Center UAF Imran Munawar.