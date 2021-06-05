Modern technology is introducing to control accidents on motorway

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Motorway Police Syed Kaleem Imam Saturday said that modern technology is being provided to the people to control motorway accidents.

He expressed these views while briefing the patrolling officers and media at the Regional Headquarters during his visit to Abbottabad here.

Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, DIG National Highways, Nazakat Bangash, SSP Hazara Region, DSP Headquarters Hazara Region Syed Saqib Shah was also present. Inspector General of Motorways Syed Kaleem Imam said that a mobile App has been launched on the motorway in the name of companion and consultation using modern technology compatible with modern requirements.

Motorway police, he said, is also playing a key role in reducing accidents and a series of road safety seminars have also been started for awareness of the younger generation at the schools, colleges and madrassas levels. He said, these are the best awareness places wherein steps have been taken to educate the people about road and safety measures.

A record of vehicles has been compiled under Public Service Vehicle Management (PSVM) and a record of change of tires of vehicles has been compiled. Such record of the vehicles has also helped in preventing accidents and tracing accidents, and will be aware of the weather and travel difficulties of any place sitting at home, he added.

The road is also monitored by drone cameras, and hidden cameras have been installed in uniforms to check the performance of motorway police personnel, so that those traveling on the motorway do not face any problems, the IG Motorway Police said.

He said that the motorway police have also sacrificed their lives to enforce the law. In various incidents, 43 officers and officers were martyred, including a woman. The outbreak of coronavirus also affected 913 Motorway Police wherein five of them have been killed, IG Motorway Syed Kaleem Imam said, adding that concrete steps are being taken to prevent accidents and prevent its causes.

He also said that Chinese language courses have been provided to the Motorway Police. He said some important projects are under consideration for the welfare of the police, including the establishment of a housing society for the personnel, health benefit up to Rs. 0.2 million facilitation programs, scholarships for children's education, easy loans, assistance in marriages will also be provided, he said, adding, that educated class of motorists on the highway are violating the rules and truck drivers are prohibited.

The use of mobile phones while driving is also causing accidents, he added, adding that preventing accidents is the first responsibility of the motorway police for which thousands of vehicles are challaned daily for violating the rules.

The reasons for the high rate are non-implementation of road safety, speeding, non-use of helmets, use of mobile phones while driving are the major reasons, he informed. Like other institutions in the country, driving licenses are also issued. He also addressed the court of senior police officers of Hazara, Rescue 1122 and Motorway Patrolling Officers and directed them to take immediate steps on the issues.