Modern Technology To Be Introduced In Blood Transfusion Centers: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that all necessary steps would be taken to introduce modern technology in public and private blood transfusion centres established for thalassemia patients in Mardan and Swabi

He was talking to Dr Muniba Zahid and her father Zahidur Rehman, the six-year-old girl of Yar Hussain Swabi, who is suffering from thalassemia. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Saeedullah Jan and Assistant to Commissioner Revenue Abdul Rahman were also present on the occasion.

He said that modern technology would help secure blood transfusions for children suffering from the disease. Commissioner Mardan treated Muniba Zahid very kindly and listened to their problems.

Muniba said that she would become a doctor in the future and treat children suffering from thalassemia. She said that five of her sisters had lost their lives due to thalassemia. Her father Zahidur Rehman also thanked Commissioner Mardan Shaukat Ali Yousafzai for giving time to Muniba.

