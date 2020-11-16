UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modern Technology To Be Introduced To Improve Cotton Seed Sector: Fakhar Imam

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:22 PM

Modern technology to be introduced to improve cotton seed sector: Fakhar Imam

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam Monday said the government was trying to improve cotton seed sector by ensuring modern seed technology

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Fakhar Imam Monday said the government was trying to improve cotton seed sector by ensuring modern seed technology.

During his virtual address in National Seminar on Elimination of Pink Bollworm at Central Cotton Research Institute, the minister Fakhar Imam remarked that the incumbent government was well aware of problems being faced by the farmers.

The government was taking practical steps for revival of cotton industry, adding, the government's efforts would start yielding positive results soon. The minister stated that steps were being taken to resolve administrative and financial issues of different research departments.

South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ateel also addressed and advocated for joint efforts to promote cotton industry. He suggested use of biological methods to control pests, adding, the trend of maximum spray should be discouraged.

The officials of National Food Security and Research and Central Cotton Research Institute namely Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur, Dr Khalid Abdullah, Dr Zahid Mahmood focused on adherence to recommendations of the research departments. Pakistan Kissan Ittehad President Khalid Mahmood Khokhar demanded of the government to impose ban on import of cotton as it would help local farmers to earn handsome amount.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Import Punjab Agriculture Muhammad Ali Cotton Government Industry

Recent Stories

Actor Shamoon Abbasi joins PTI

3 minutes ago

UVAS Business School arranges orientation for new ..

7 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed launches ‘Positive Customer’ ap ..

8 minutes ago

Motorbike, three wheeler sales increase 18.96 % in ..

56 seconds ago

Macron says UN Security Council out of 'useful sol ..

58 seconds ago

FC South installs water filtration plant at Jandol ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.