Modern technology to be introduced to improve cotton seed sector: Fakhar Imam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Fakhar Imam Monday said the government was trying to improve cotton seed sector by ensuring modern seed technology.

During his virtual address in National Seminar on Elimination of Pink Bollworm at Central Cotton Research Institute, the minister Fakhar Imam remarked that the incumbent government was well aware of problems being faced by the farmers.

The government was taking practical steps for revival of cotton industry, adding, the government's efforts would start yielding positive results soon. The minister stated that steps were being taken to resolve administrative and financial issues of different research departments.

South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ateel also addressed and advocated for joint efforts to promote cotton industry. He suggested use of biological methods to control pests, adding, the trend of maximum spray should be discouraged.

The officials of National Food Security and Research and Central Cotton Research Institute namely Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur, Dr Khalid Abdullah, Dr Zahid Mahmood focused on adherence to recommendations of the research departments. Pakistan Kissan Ittehad President Khalid Mahmood Khokhar demanded of the government to impose ban on import of cotton as it would help local farmers to earn handsome amount.