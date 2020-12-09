Modern technology to help construction sector take full advantage of Rs 100 bln package

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :President, Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Mian Zahid Hussain, said on Wednesday that outdated construction technology was an impediment in way of industrial development and urged construction sector employ modern technology to fully benefit from the Rs 100 billion package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for construction sector.

Talking to businessmen and industrialists here, Mian Zahid Hussain, who also leads national business group in FPCCI elections, said that the projects that take four to five years in Pakistan can be completed within months in the developed world.

He said that technology brings efficiency and cost effectiveness adding that cost of building a housing unit can go down significantly by employing modern technology.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that there was shortage of residential units in Pakistan and people have to spend their lifetime savings in building a home for their family.

Modernity can bring down the cost of a housing unit, he said adding that it would also accelerate economic activity and create jobs for the unemployed. However, unfortunately illegal occupation and fraud was also prevalent in society and there was need to introduce law to save lifelong savings of the people from opportunists and fraudsters.

He said that prefabricated home technology is being employed in the developed countries where parts of housing units are prepared in factories and installed within days at the site and the practice not only saved time but also the cost.

He said that relevant law making and modern technology can trigger a boom in the construction sector and can invite domestic and foreign investment worth billions of Dollars to the country.