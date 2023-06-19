UrduPoint.com

Modern Technology To Help Facilitate Retiring Teachers: DEO

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Modern technology to help facilitate retiring teachers: DEO

District Education Officer (Elementary) Sialkot Atta Elahi Chaudhry has said that from June 20, 2023, complete process of retirement of teachers and subsequent financial benefits would be completed with the help of modern technology

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ):District Education Officer (Elementary) Sialkot Atta Elahi Chaudhry has said that from June 20, 2023, complete process of retirement of teachers and subsequent financial benefits would be completed with the help of modern technology.

Talking to APP on Monday, he said all procedures would be started one month prior to retirement of teachers.

The DEO Elementary said that all documents would be received through online and all financial benefits would be transferred to the teacher's bank account after one week of retirement.

He said that once the system was implemented, the teachers would not have to visit the district accounts office.

He said that after June 20, 2023, the procedure for completing the retirement process manually would be completely abolished.

He said that after Lahore, Sialkot would be the second district in Punjab to use modern technology for facilitating teachers.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Education Punjab Visit Bank Sialkot June All From

Recent Stories

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal ..

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal Khawar's plastic surgery cont ..

57 minutes ago
 Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams Israeli Plans to Ex ..

Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams Israeli Plans to Expand Construction in West Bank

16 minutes ago
 Political empowerment of marginalized communities ..

Political empowerment of marginalized communities imperative for strengthening d ..

13 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those i ..

Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those involved in sending people abro ..

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam shares beautiful glimpse of his time in ..

Babar Azam shares beautiful glimpse of his time in holy city of Madina Munawwara ..

1 hour ago
 Dar chairs CCoIGCT meeting

Dar chairs CCoIGCT meeting

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.