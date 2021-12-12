UrduPoint.com

Modern Technology To Play Important Role For Holding Fair Elections: MNA

Sun 12th December 2021 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Sunday said use of modern technology was the need of the hour as it would play an important role for holding free,fair and transparent elections in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government wanted to bring transparency in the electoral process by using Electronic Voting Machine (EVM's) in elections.

The MNA said the opposition was criticizing the government over the matter of EVM's instead of supporting the government, adding opposition was habitual for rigging the elections that was why they were opposing the usage of modern technology during the elections.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was ready to hold the elections through EVM's.

The people were well aware about the opposition's tactic which they had been using against the government from the day one, he added.

Replying to a question, he said inflation was not only issue of the country but it had made a global challenge due to COVID-19 but despite of having limited resources the incumbent was making efforts to reduce inflation in the country.

He said during the COVID-19 the government had tried to give maximum relief to poor people.

To another question, he said the PTI government would not make any compromise over the matter of corruption as it had adopted in-discriminatory policy against it.

He said opposition should avoid to allege baseless allegations of corruption against the treasury benches and if someone had solid evidences against any acting minister or member of the parliament of PTI then he should present before the court.

On the other side the opposition leadership had declared guilty from the courts, he said.

