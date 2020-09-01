UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modern Technology Useful In Curbing Crimes: SP Dolphin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:43 PM

Modern technology useful in curbing crimes: SP Dolphin

SP Dolphin Rashid Hidayat Tuesday said that the use of modern technology including hotel eye, travel eye, tent management system, pehchaan app and mobile tracking software had proved useful in solving cases and arresting criminals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :SP Dolphin Rashid Hidayat Tuesday said that the use of modern technology including hotel eye, travel eye, tent management system, pehchaan app and mobile tracking software had proved useful in solving cases and arresting criminals.

The police have tightened the noose around criminal elements and notorious criminals with the help of e-police app, he said and added that e-police posts had been set up on seven entrance and exit points of the city.

The SP said that with the help of e-police software, 41 proclaimed offenders had been arrested during the month of August. He said that 1,643 accused involved in various heinous crimes and having criminal record had been handed over to police stations in August.

He said that 16 accused wanted in cases of theft, betrayal and vehicle snatching had been arrested, adding that the record of more than 300,000 suspects had been checked.

Related Topics

Police Technology Mobile Hotel Vehicle Rashid August Criminals

Recent Stories

Emirati short film &#039;Athel&#039; gets outstand ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Invest in Israel set ..

1 hour ago

Sacrifices of Pak Army can't be forgotten: MNA Raj ..

2 minutes ago

Former Prince William Aide Simon Case Appointed as ..

2 minutes ago

Problems of Mingora city to be solved on priority ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner for starting patchwork of 40 roads

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.