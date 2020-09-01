Modern technology useful in curbing crimes: SP Dolphin

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :SP Dolphin Rashid Hidayat Tuesday said that the use of modern technology including hotel eye, travel eye, tent management system, pehchaan app and mobile tracking software had proved useful in solving cases and arresting criminals.

The police have tightened the noose around criminal elements and notorious criminals with the help of e-police app, he said and added that e-police posts had been set up on seven entrance and exit points of the city.

The SP said that with the help of e-police software, 41 proclaimed offenders had been arrested during the month of August. He said that 1,643 accused involved in various heinous crimes and having criminal record had been handed over to police stations in August.

He said that 16 accused wanted in cases of theft, betrayal and vehicle snatching had been arrested, adding that the record of more than 300,000 suspects had been checked.