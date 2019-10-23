UrduPoint.com
Modern Technology Vital For Development Of Wildlife Deptt

Wed 23rd October 2019

Modern technology vital for development of wildlife deptt

Punjab Secretary for Forestry Wildlife & Fisheries Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has said it is necessary to adopt modern technology to ensure development in the wildlife department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Secretary for Forestry Wildlife & Fisheries Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has said it is necessary to adopt modern technology to ensure development in the wildlife department.

He said this during a departmental briefing which was given to him here on Wednesday.

He said a review should be made for ensuring new delimitation of wildlife sanctuaries, national parks and game reserve areas in the province and a five-year management plan should be prepared for their betterment and restoration.

The secretary said that special focus should be made on protection of natural living areas of birds and animals.

