Modern technology vital for promoting education among slow learner kids: DEO Mian Majid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :District Education Officer (DEO) Special Education Mian Majid on Wednesday said that Special kids have immense potential to serve the country and they were being given maximum opportunities amid use of modern technology.

While addressing a ceremony at Government Institute for Slow Learners, Majid remarked that special kids could perform at par with the other general people.

They could play their important role in country's uplift. He urged students to keep working hard in order to achieve excellence.

"Human beings are nothing sans education," he hinted.

The Institute Head Tehseen Zahra also spoke and stated that slow learners should continue education as it would help them guiding to successful future.

On the occasion, teachers Sana Saeed, Muhammad Ajmal, Amna Babir, Aseya Hanif, Nausheen Saif, Khalida Abbas and Ambreen Ishaaq were also present.