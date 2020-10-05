Modern technology vital to boost cotton production: Minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that uplift of agriculture sector and prosperity of farmers were among the top priorities of the incumbent government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that uplift of agriculture sector and prosperity of farmers were among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

He said this while visiting Buyer Research Centre Manga Mandi near here on Monday.

The Minister said that public and private sectors would have to work collectively for provision of quality seeds to farmers besides reducing their production expenses.

He said that activities of private sector for research and development should be encouraged.

He further said that it was need of the hour to acquire modern technology for enhancing the cotton production.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that revival of cotton was a big challenge for which all stakeholders would have to work together.

He said the use of latest BT cotton seed would help in reducing the attack of different insects. The seed would be effective against weeds as well and would ultimately help in increasing per acre production of cotton besides reducing the production expense of growers, he maintained.

The incumbent government was providing Rs 4 billion for control of white-flybesides giving subsidy worth Rs 4 billion on seeds, he added.