Modern training of policemen is need of the time: Khalid Abbas

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General (IG) Prisons, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khalid Abbas Khan Friday has said that in order to make prisons a truly reforms facility, modern training of policemen is need of time. He expressed these views on the occasion of passing out parade at Prisoners Staff Training Academy.

He further said"The role of prison staff is of utmost importance for the benefit of the people inmates, sports festivals have also been organized in different prisons of the province to provide mental development and recreational opportunities to the inmates of the prisons. The IG prison announced a two months relaxation for the inmates." "Hundreds of prisoners are completing their degrees from Nazra Quran to Matric and master's every year, we are also providing vocational training to the inmates which is bringing behavioral changes in the prisoners," The Inspector General added.

Later, IG prison also visited Central Jail Haripur (CJH) where a smartly turned-out contingent of police presented a guard of honour to him.

On the occasion, Superintendent Syed Akhtar Hussain Shah, Superintendent CJH and commandant Prisoner Police academy Hamid Azam, Deputy Superintendent CJH Syed Akhtar Hussain, Superintendent District Jail Abbottabad Wasim Khan were also present.

Khalid Abbas Khan also distributed certificates and prizes to the best performers during the yearlong training course. He lauded the efforts of the Commandant of the Prisoners Staff Training Academy and his team for their outstanding performance and gave certificates of appreciation.

The IG prison also visited the barracks of female inmates and heard their grievances, in addition, he also distributed clothes and cash among the children.