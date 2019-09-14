Modern training, refresher courses for police top priority: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan on Saturday said that modern training and refresher courses for capacity building of police force were among his priorities as updated force can effectively fight against technology based crimes

He said that school of investigation for modern investigation skills and modules meant for practical training of police force would soon be functional at Police Training College Chung.

He expressed these views during his address at police Darbar, Sahiwal.

He said that image of police can only be improved by ensuring public friendly policing and protecting wealth and lives of people, adding that all force should fulfill its responsibilities with hard work, true heart and courteous behavior.

The IGP said that senior police officers should ensure that the citizens and complainants should be treated politely in police stations and their issues should be resolved on merit without any delay, he added.

RPO Sahiwal Humayun Bashir Tarar briefed the IGP Punjab about progress of police crackdown against criminals. The IGP also inaugurated free dispensary, mess and canteen at Police Lines, Sahiwal.