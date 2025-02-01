Modern Trainings Essential To Maintain Cleanliness Standards :chairman
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The Chairman board of Directors, of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC-DIKhan) Naimat Ullah Khan has said the organisation is committed to providing better living conditions to the people of DI Khan and in this regard modern trainings for staff is necessary to maintain the standards of cleanliness.
He said this during a special training session on sanitation organized for supervisory staff at the head office of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC-DIKhan).
The objective of this training program was to further improve the standards of sanitation and to familiarize the supervisory staff with modern principles.
All the supervisors of the company participated in this session. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) WSSC Dr. Mohsin Habib and senior official Choudhary Atta Ullah were also present on the occasion.
Naimat Ullah Khan has further said in his address that modern training is very important to maintain the standards of cleanliness.
CEO WSSC also highlighted the usefulness of the training session and urged all the supervisors to make full use of the training to make the sanitation system in the city more effective.
