Modern trauma centre being set up in Kallar Kahar: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that a state-of-the-art trauma centre is being constructed in Kallar Kahar.

She said this while presiding over a meeting which reviewed health facilities for the people of Chakwal at Specialized Healthcare and Medical education department here on Monday.

She said that public hospitals were being upgraded to provide best health facilities to the people of Chakwal.

Hospital in tehsil Talagang was being upgraded and there were two hospitals of tehsil headquarter level in Talagang, she added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that central oxygen system was being installed in city hospital Talagang.

Health minister further said setting up of Cardiac and Trauma Centres for upgradation of city hospital Talagang was included in 2022-23 development scheme.

She said that civil work of tehsil headquarter hospital and city hospital Talagang would be completed by 2023.

Parking system in the city hospital Talagang was being improved besides overcoming the shortage of doctors in tehsil headquarters hospital and city hospital Talagang, she added.