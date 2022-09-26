UrduPoint.com

Modern Trauma Centre Being Set Up In Kallar Kahar: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Modern trauma centre being set up in Kallar Kahar: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that a state-of-the-art trauma centre is being constructed in Kallar Kahar.

She said this while presiding over a meeting which reviewed health facilities for the people of Chakwal at Specialized Healthcare and Medical education department here on Monday.

She said that public hospitals were being upgraded to provide best health facilities to the people of Chakwal.

Hospital in tehsil Talagang was being upgraded and there were two hospitals of tehsil headquarter level in Talagang, she added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that central oxygen system was being installed in city hospital Talagang.

Health minister further said setting up of Cardiac and Trauma Centres for upgradation of city hospital Talagang was included in 2022-23 development scheme.

She said that civil work of tehsil headquarter hospital and city hospital Talagang would be completed by 2023.

Parking system in the city hospital Talagang was being improved besides overcoming the shortage of doctors in tehsil headquarters hospital and city hospital Talagang, she added.

Related Topics

Shortage Education Punjab Chakwal Talagang Kallar Kahar Best Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Murtaza Wahab steps down as Karachi Administrator

Murtaza Wahab steps down as Karachi Administrator

10 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Batting, bowling contrast in both side ..

Pak Vs Eng: Batting, bowling contrast in both sides makes it classic encounter

26 minutes ago
 GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevaili ..

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevailing political situation

1 hour ago
 Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aur ..

Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb in London

2 hours ago
 Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.