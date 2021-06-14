Modern treatment facilities being provided in LU hospitals: MS

Medical Superintendent Liaquat Medical University Hospital Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore has said modern treatment facilities are being provided to patients at Liaquat University hospitals in Hyderabad/Jamshoro with free medicines and pathological tests for poor people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Medical Superintendent Liaquat Medical University Hospital Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore has said modern treatment facilities are being provided to patients at Liaquat University hospitals in Hyderabad/Jamshoro with free medicines and pathological tests for poor people.

Speaking to media persons during a visit to different sections of the hospital here Monday, the MS said not only citizens of Hyderabad but people belonging to 15 other districts of Sindh were getting benefit of medical facilities at Liaquat University hospitals.

Dr. Pahore said the Sindh government had provided state of the art technology to Liaquat University Hospital for provision of better treatment facilities to the general public.

On the occasion, Director Administration Abdul Sattar Jatoi said modern ICU, HDU and isolation ward for COVID-19 patients were available in Jamshoro branch of the hospital where admitted patients are being provided free treatment, medicines along with food. Apart from these facilities, MRI, CT Scan and PCR tests for Hepatitis patients are being conducted free of cost, Jatoi said.

The Additional Medical Superintendent Dr. Shahid islam Junejo, Dr. Kashif Memon, Dr. Mujeeb Kalwar, Dr. Muhammad Saleem Khanzada and others were also present on the occasion.