Modern treatment for brain tumour starts at PINS

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Head of the Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences (PINS) and renowned Neuro Surgeon Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that development of medical sciences and modern technology have made possible brain complications treatment through modern methods and without involving surgery.

Talking to the media, he said that luckily modern treatment for the brain patients had already been started at the PINS, where the latest MRI machine worth Rs 25 crore had been installed, which is a great facility in any public sector hospital.

He said that people should adopt a simple lifestyle, they should do exercise, have proper sleep and avoid mental pressures to save themselves from brain complications.

He said that every tumour was not dangerous and most of them were curable or could be reduced to such an extent which could not pose any threat to life.

Prof Khalid Mahmood said that in all main hospitals of Punjab, treatment for brain tumours was available and facilities of neuro-surgery were being provided without any discrimination.

However, he added, the number of neurosurgeons is not sufficient to meet needs of all patients in the province. He said that only 28 professors and 300 neurosurgeons were working in the public sector hospitals of the country, who are unable to cater to the treatment needs of 22 crore population of Pakistan.

He also stressed the need for creating awareness among people about reasons and symptoms of brain complications. He said continuous headache and vomiting from time to time were main symptoms, for which people should immediately consult doctors.

Prof Khalid said that the brain tumour complication could occur both in men and women; however, children facing any kind of radiation were more prone to such complications.

He said that the Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences had great significance for treatment of brain problems, especially tumours, where its patients are being provided treatment.