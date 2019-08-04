UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modern Treatment For Brain Tumour Starts At PINS

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 08:00 PM

Modern treatment for brain tumour starts at PINS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Head of the Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences (PINS) and renowned Neuro Surgeon Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that development of medical sciences and modern technology have made possible brain complications treatment through modern methods and without involving surgery.

Talking to the media, he said that luckily modern treatment for the brain patients had already been started at the PINS, where the latest MRI machine worth Rs 25 crore had been installed, which is a great facility in any public sector hospital.

He said that people should adopt a simple lifestyle, they should do exercise, have proper sleep and avoid mental pressures to save themselves from brain complications.

He said that every tumour was not dangerous and most of them were curable or could be reduced to such an extent which could not pose any threat to life.

Prof Khalid Mahmood said that in all main hospitals of Punjab, treatment for brain tumours was available and facilities of neuro-surgery were being provided without any discrimination.

However, he added, the number of neurosurgeons is not sufficient to meet needs of all patients in the province. He said that only 28 professors and 300 neurosurgeons were working in the public sector hospitals of the country, who are unable to cater to the treatment needs of 22 crore population of Pakistan.

He also stressed the need for creating awareness among people about reasons and symptoms of brain complications. He said continuous headache and vomiting from time to time were main symptoms, for which people should immediately consult doctors.

Prof Khalid said that the brain tumour complication could occur both in men and women; however, children facing any kind of radiation were more prone to such complications.

He said that the Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences had great significance for treatment of brain problems, especially tumours, where its patients are being provided treatment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Punjab Media All From

Recent Stories

GCAA affirms readiness of Emirati airports, nation ..

31 minutes ago

RTA attends &#039;Dubai Self-Driving Challenge&#03 ..

2 hours ago

DBWC invites female Emirati entrepreneurs to lever ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Healthcare City to licence new graduate nurs ..

3 hours ago

UAE Space Agency highlights possibility of cultiva ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia launches smart applications to serve ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.