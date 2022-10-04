Modern trends imperative for increasing productivity: Dr Iqrar

Agricultural experts should promote modern trends including precision agriculture at national level as it was imperative to increase crop productivity and address the challenges of food security, said Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Agricultural experts should promote modern trends including precision agriculture at national level as it was imperative to increase crop productivity and address the challenges of food security, said Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

He was addressing a seminar on "modern agriculture" at the Center for Advanced Studies Auditorium UAF here on Tuesday.

He said that the country faced worst floods for which the UAF was mapping out a plan to revamp the agriculture. However, modern agriculture techniques were need of the hour to ensure food security in the country, he added.

Vice Chancellor PMAS University of Arid Agriculture Prof Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman said that progressive farmers used modern technologies to improve crop quality and productivity.

The modern techniques also optimized the use of available resources. Therefore, this agricultural management system could also contribute to develop sustainable agriculture, he added.

A progressive farmer Afaq Tiwana said that the country was facing lack of precision agriculture and biotechnology. "It is an era of technology and we have to move towards mechanization so that we could earn maximum profit of our crops", he added.

Dr Gurjit Singh, Dr Aitazaz Farooque, Tarandeep Randhawa and other agri scientists also spoke on the occasion.