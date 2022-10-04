UrduPoint.com

Modern Trends Imperative For Increasing Productivity: Dr Iqrar

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Modern trends imperative for increasing productivity: Dr Iqrar

Agricultural experts should promote modern trends including precision agriculture at national level as it was imperative to increase crop productivity and address the challenges of food security, said Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Agricultural experts should promote modern trends including precision agriculture at national level as it was imperative to increase crop productivity and address the challenges of food security, said Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

He was addressing a seminar on "modern agriculture" at the Center for Advanced Studies Auditorium UAF here on Tuesday.

He said that the country faced worst floods for which the UAF was mapping out a plan to revamp the agriculture. However, modern agriculture techniques were need of the hour to ensure food security in the country, he added.

Vice Chancellor PMAS University of Arid Agriculture Prof Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman said that progressive farmers used modern technologies to improve crop quality and productivity.

The modern techniques also optimized the use of available resources. Therefore, this agricultural management system could also contribute to develop sustainable agriculture, he added.

A progressive farmer Afaq Tiwana said that the country was facing lack of precision agriculture and biotechnology. "It is an era of technology and we have to move towards mechanization so that we could earn maximum profit of our crops", he added.

Dr Gurjit Singh, Dr Aitazaz Farooque, Tarandeep Randhawa and other agri scientists also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Technology Agriculture Agri University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

MWL Secy General's visit, an explicit demo of Pak- ..

MWL Secy General's visit, an explicit demo of Pak-Saudi relations: Tahir Ashrafi ..

1 minute ago
 Dutch Prime Minister Says Energy Situation Major C ..

Dutch Prime Minister Says Energy Situation Major Concern for Everyone in Netherl ..

1 minute ago
 Five commercial vehicles impounded

Five commercial vehicles impounded

1 minute ago
 Tennis: Astana ATP results - collated

Tennis: Astana ATP results - collated

1 minute ago
 DC constitutes committee for monitoring Eid-Milad- ..

DC constitutes committee for monitoring Eid-Milad-un-Nabi arrangements

5 minutes ago
 Biden in Call With Zelenskyy Announces $625Mln Aid ..

Biden in Call With Zelenskyy Announces $625Mln Aid Package With More HIMARS - Wh ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.