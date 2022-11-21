UrduPoint.com

Modern Trends In English Language Teaching Methodology Conference Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :A two-day regional conference on 'Modern trends in English language teaching methodology' started at Sargodha University, here on Monday.

According to a press release, issued by the university, the conference is being organised by the Department of English, Sargodha University, Pakistan TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) and the Regional English Language Office (RELO) of the US Embassy in Pakistan, in which present more than 50 research papers on modern trends in English language teaching would be presented.

In the research papers, the use of digital material in English language teaching methods, use of English language for educational purposes, English language teaching through literature, intercultural communication teaching, 21st century teaching, curriculum preparation for language teaching, preparation of syllabus and materials for English language teaching, assessment of students' performance and other important topics including the challenges faced in applied linguistics would be discussed.

In the opening ceremony, Sargodha University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas participated as a special guest while Project Director Pak TESOL Dr Muhammad Kamal Khan, former vice-chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Ghulam Abbas Gondal, Convener Pak TESOL Dr Azhar Parvez, In-charge of English Department Dr Zareena Qasim were also present.

Prof Qaiser Abbas told the opening ceremony that English language was the most important language of science, technology, education and diplomacy at the global level.

The vice-chancellor said that by coming to know about modern trends in English teaching, students would be get awareness about importance of English language in education and research, and they would be able to guide their educational journey in the right direction.

Dr Ghulam Abbas, Dr Zareena Qasim, Dr Muhammad Kamal Khan and Dr Azhar Pervez discussed the aims and objectives of the conference.

