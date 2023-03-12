UrduPoint.com

Modern Vehicle Inspection Facility 'VICS' To Help Reduce Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Modern vehicle inspection facility 'VICS' to help reduce road accidents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The modern vehicle inspection facility 'Vehicle Inspection and Certification System' (VICS) would help reduce road accidents as it is fully equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and it would ensure complete inspection of commercial vehicles.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here the other day inaugurated VICS Center at Seham Depot Chor Harpal. Swedish company Opus would provide its services in this regard.

The vehicle inspection would include wheel alignment, suspension, brake, tire, appearance, headlight, seat belt and engine tests.

The fitness test would be mandatory for all commercial vehicles after every six months period. The permanent station would cost Rs 90 million.

The Commissioner said that the activation of VICS was a milestone. This would help reduce pollution, he added.

It would be mandatory for all the commercial vehicles to pass the fitness certificates from Opus, he said.

The Commissioner said, VICS was equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. Enabling a modern system of vehicle fitness certification was need of the hour, the Commissioner said.

The fitness tests of the passenger and freight vehicles would be conducted through advanced technology.

Only the vehicles of required quality would be issued fitness certificates, he said adding, the fitness certificate was very important for the road safety as this would help reduce road accidents.

The fitness certification would also provide awareness about completely fit vehicles.

The Commissioner warned that overcharging for fitness certificate would not be tolerated. All transporter unions should be taken into confidence in this regard, he directed the authorities concerned.

