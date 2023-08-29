Modern Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory opens in Vehari

A state-of-the-art veterinary diagnostic lab equipped with a CBC analyser for eight kids with cattle head diseases was inaugurated here on Tuesday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :A state-of-the-art veterinary diagnostic lab equipped with a CBC analyser for eight kids with cattle head diseases was inaugurated here on Tuesday.

Secretary Livestock South Punjab Nasir Jamal Hotiyana opened the lab.

Among others, DG Extension Research Production, Dr Ejaz Mahmood, Director Livestock Multan Division, Dr Sibtain Bhatti, Addl Director Dr Rai Zakir Ali and Deputy Director Livestock, Dr Mohsin Bhatti were present.

The secretary termed the opening of the lab an important milestone for livestock of the region, adding it will help diagnosis of diseases and timely treatment.

He informed that Punjab had 38 million livestock which makes up 62 percent of the agriculture and added that keeping in view of the growing demand for meat and milk in the country it is imperative to promote livestock.

Our country can earn a lot of foreign exchange by exporting its value-added products, he concluded.