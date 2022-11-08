Modern weapons to be provide Sindh Police: IG Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Police Inspector General (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon has said that the operation in the Rawanti river area of ??the Oboro area of ??the Ghotki district will continue until those responsible for the killing of policemen are brought to justice.

He said that a crackdown against the black sheep in the Police department was underway and many of them have been punished.

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi along with DIG Sukkur Javed Sonharo Jiskani and DIG Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh condoled with the heirs of the martyred Police officials in Sukkur and Mirpur Mathelo on Monday evening.

Talking to the media on Monday evening, the IGP Memon paid rich tributes to all the SHOs of Ghotki and especially praised SHO Ayub for killing notorious Dacoit Sulto Shar.

Pledging to eliminate the dacoit culture, he said the Sindh Police has planned to launch a grand operation against them.

He said the Sindh Police had restored the writ of the government in the lawless areas. Kashmore and Ghotki districts are still troubled but the law and order situation in Shikarpur has improved now, the IGP said.

He said the Sindh Police is capable of pursuing hard-core criminals but required moral support from the public.

IGP Memon said Saturday's tragic incident which left five Police officials dead was not the result of police negligence.

He said modern weapons and ammunition besides safety materials would be provided to Police doing their duties in hard areas and added the Police Stations of the Katcha areas would be reinforced.

Memon said the Police were also investigating the source of sophisticated weapons and ammunition supplied to the dacoits.