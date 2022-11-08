UrduPoint.com

Modern Weapons To Be Provide Sindh Police: IG Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Modern weapons to be provide Sindh Police: IG Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Police Inspector General (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon has said that the operation in the Rawanti river area of ??the Oboro area of ??the Ghotki district will continue until those responsible for the killing of policemen are brought to justice.

He said that a crackdown against the black sheep in the Police department was underway and many of them have been punished.

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi along with DIG Sukkur Javed Sonharo Jiskani and DIG Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh condoled with the heirs of the martyred Police officials in Sukkur and Mirpur Mathelo on Monday evening.

Talking to the media on Monday evening, the IGP Memon paid rich tributes to all the SHOs of Ghotki and especially praised SHO Ayub for killing notorious Dacoit Sulto Shar.

Pledging to eliminate the dacoit culture, he said the Sindh Police has planned to launch a grand operation against them.

He said the Sindh Police had restored the writ of the government in the lawless areas. Kashmore and Ghotki districts are still troubled but the law and order situation in Shikarpur has improved now, the IGP said.

He said the Sindh Police is capable of pursuing hard-core criminals but required moral support from the public.

IGP Memon said Saturday's tragic incident which left five Police officials dead was not the result of police negligence.

He said modern weapons and ammunition besides safety materials would be provided to Police doing their duties in hard areas and added the Police Stations of the Katcha areas would be reinforced.

Memon said the Police were also investigating the source of sophisticated weapons and ammunition supplied to the dacoits.

Related Topics

Sindh Dead Police Law And Order Shar Sukkur Larkana Shikarpur Ghotki Kashmore Mirpur Mathelo Criminals Moral Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen t ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen their multidimensional partners ..

47 minutes ago
 HBL hosts Roshan Digital Account Event in London, ..

HBL hosts Roshan Digital Account Event in London, UK

49 minutes ago
 PTI leaders reject FIR registered against assassin ..

PTI leaders reject FIR registered against assassination attempt on Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 PM terms EWS imperative for resilience planning in ..

PM terms EWS imperative for resilience planning in climate-affected countries

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.