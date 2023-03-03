UrduPoint.com

Modern Weapons To Provide Police: IG Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Modern weapons to provide police: IG Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon has said modern weapons and ammunition besides safety materials would be provided to Police doing their duties in hard areas and added the Police Stations of the Katcha areas would be reinforced.

He assured that it would not spare those found patronising or protecting criminals even if they were or connected to influential individuals.

Talking to Media outside the Sukkur High Court, the IG Sindh urged people to come forward with evidence against legislators involved with such gangs of dacoits.

The people who are being blamed for patronising dacoits provided us funds to fight against them," he said without disclosing the Names of the donors.

Commenting on the deployment of the army to spearhead an operation against the dacoits, he said the decision lies with the provincial government. In what seemed to be a misplaced reference, the IGP claimed that until some years ago, people couldn't travel beyond Hyderabad without a police escort.

According to him, the problem had now been confined to only three districts of Sindh.

The police chief also chaired a meeting to discuss the operational strategy for the riverine forests at DIG Sukkur office on Saturday.

