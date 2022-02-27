UrduPoint.com

Modern Weight, Meaurement Lab To Be Set Up In City: Khatu Mal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Modern weight, meaurement lab to be set up in city: Khatu Mal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Bureau of Supply and prices, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan, has said that the right quantity of goods could be ensured to the people only by providing proper weight and measurement equipments.

He said that a Weight and Measurement Laboratory would be set up in Karachi at a cost of Rs99 million as its approval has been given.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review the progress of the project.

The meeting was attended by Director General Bureau of Supply and PricesAhmad Ali Qureshi and other concerned officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan said that the first priority of the Sindh government was to provide all possible relief to the people.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Progress All Government Weight (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

6 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

6 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

9 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>