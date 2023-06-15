Modern world values talented and skilled youth: Ramzan Shah

Chief Instructor of HSE institute Havelian Syed Ramzan Shah said that the today's world values talented and skilled youth, young individuals who work abroad demonstrate that their hard work and competence are the foundations of success

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Instructor of HSE institute Havelian Syed Ramzan Shah said that the today's world values talented and skilled youth, young individuals who work abroad demonstrate that their hard work and competence are the foundations of success.

While addressing the certificate distribution ceremony, he said in today's modern era, skills are valued more than degrees and in the future artistry and technical qualifications will be prioritized worldwide, keeping in view of the current circumstances our country desperately needs skilled youth to boost the process of development and bring prosperity by providing skilled labour to Europe, America, Canada and Arab countries, adding the chief instructor said.

Syed Ramzan Shah mentioned that thousands of Pakistani youth are earning respectable livelihoods in Arab countries based on their skills and technical expertise.

He said that developing relevant skills increases an individual's employability prospects, and adaptability to changing job market as the job market is constantly evolving, with new technologies and industries emerging.

In conclusion, "skill development is crucial for personal, professional and societal advancement", adding the chief instructor said. He stated that it also equips individuals with the abilities and knowledge needed to navigate a rapidly changing world, contribute effectively to their respective fields, and lead fulfilling lives.

On this occasion, students who completed HSE courses were awarded certificates, diplomas, and shields of appreciation.

Assistant Director of Agriculture Fahim Jadoon, Advocate Sardar Muhammad Alam, General Secretary Havelian Press Club Khaksar Nasir Ahmed and Sardar Nadim Ahmed were also present on the occasion and addressed the ceremony.